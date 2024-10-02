P@SHA leaders vow to follow the legacy of former chairman

The newly-elected leadership of Pakistan’s IT association P@SHA has lauded the services of its former leadership, mainly chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan, for his commendable endeavours for the industry vowing to follow his legacy in true letter and spirit.

In the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the newly-elected Chairman of P@SHA Sajjad Syed said the outgoing leadership, especially Chairman Zohaib Khan, set the bar high for new office bearers, setting an example for dedication, sacrifice, and hard work and passing on the torch to us for achieving new goals for the industry. “We are committed that we will drive innovation, empower our tech community to position Pakistan at the forefront of the global digital economy, ” he added.

Under his two-year term, which ended last month, Muhammad Zohaib Khan recorded landmark achievements, including on the local and global stages.

At an international level, his achievements included attaining all-time high IT exports at $3.2 billion, hosting APICTA awards in Pakistan for the first time, chairing the judging committee of APICTA for the first time from Pakistan, status for Pakistan as an observer at Digital Corporation Organization (DCO), branding of Pakistan in 24 countries, positioning Pakistan uniquely in global events, including GITEX and LEAP, strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, signing MoUs with different countries at state-level, namely Bahrain, Brazil and Jordan.

At a country level, a few of his notable services included the resumption of IT exports reward for IT companies after five years, the continuation of 0.25% corporate tax for three years, the initiative of Techlift (a capacity-building program for IT industry), the establishment of P@SHA offices in three major cities, the partnership with HBL for streamline revenue, the addition of new member companies from 15 cities, 50% retention allowance on foreign currency account, the collaboration with government and private sector entities particularly with Tech Destination, Pakistan Software Export Board, Ministry of IT, Ignite, NADRA, etc, and incorporation of IT as the preferential sector in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

State Minister For IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima lauded the services of the outgoing central executive committee under the chair of Muhammad Zohaib Khan for effectively achieving various milestones for the Industry in general and the ministry in particular, hoping that the new leadership should continue to support the ministry as similar to the previous one.

The AGM was attended by P@SHA members, including Former President P@SHA Jehan Ara, the former Chairman Naseer Akhtar, serving technocrats of the industry. The new office bearers took oath, namely PASHA Sajjad Syed as Chairman, Muhammad Umair Nizam as Senior Vice Chairman, Raheel Iqbal as Vice Chairman and Muhammad Haris Naseer as Treasurer.