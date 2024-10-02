Honey Singh expresses his desire to perform in Pakistan

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his desire to perform in Pakistan for his fans in the country.

During his recent outing at the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) Awards green carpet in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, over the past weekend, rapper Honey Singh shared a message for his Pakistani fans saying, “Pray that I get to perform in Pakistan soon.”

Speaking to a Pakistani reporter, Singh added, “I am heading to an England tour for the first time next year and if time allows, I would love to come to Pakistan to perform. I have been performing in Dubai for the past 12 years and a lot of people from Pakistan attend my shows there.”

When asked about his favourite artists across the border, the ‘Desi Kalakaar’ hitmaker replied, “I have a lot of favourite singers in Pakistan. Khan saab has been my favourite since childhood. I love Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Junoon, Ali Azmat, Atif Aslam, Mehwish Hayat, Sanam Marvi, Mansoor Ali Malangi, Allah Ditta Loone Wala and others.”

It is worth noting here that Singh also collaborated with Pakistani singers Wahab Bugti and Sahiba, of ‘Coke Studio’ fame, on his recently-released multi-lingual album ‘Glory’.