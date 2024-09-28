Pakistan elected ASOSAI governing board member

The Supreme Audit Office of Pakistan’s has been elected member of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), one of the regional groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Pakistan won the seat during the 16th Assembly Session of ASOSAI held in New Delhi, India from September 24 to 27, according to press statement issued by the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan here Friday. The statement said that it was a great honour for Pakistan to have been included in the governing body of the organization, adding it was also recognition of the country’s crucial role in enhancing audit standards in the region.