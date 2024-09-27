Transforming Pakistan’s Fields

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals Report (2018) highlights that achieving sustainability requires enhancing economic growth, which is directly connected to achieving food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture. Despite significant technological advancements, recent surveys show that approximately 900 million people suffer from food deprivation due to resource scarcity in the agricultural sector. Consequently, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) has reported that agricultural production must increase by at least 60% of the current yield, to meet the needs of an estimated 9 billion people, by 2050.

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, employing over 42% of the workforce and contributing approximately 24% to the country’s GDP. It not only supplies food for the population but also provides raw materials for industries like textiles. Furthermore, agriculture plays a crucial role in generating foreign exchange through exports, particularly of rice, cotton, and fruits.

Yet, despite its importance, the sector faces numerous challenges, including low productivity, inefficient farming practices, and vulnerability to climate change. One of the key factors compromising the productivity of Pakistan’s agriculture is the limited use of modern machinery. Embracing advanced agricultural technologies and machinery is necessary to revitalize this vital sector in Pakistan and ensure its sustainability in the long run.

The most immediate impact of modern agricultural machinery is the dramatic increase in productivity and efficiency. Modern machines, such as tractors, combine harvesters, and seed drills, can perform tasks much faster and more accurately, reducing the time and effort required for planting, harvesting, and processing crops. This not only boosts the yield per hectare but also allows farmers to cultivate larger areas of land, ultimately leading to higher overall production. The Field Survey Report 2023 shows a remarkable difference in productivity with the use of a simple tractor:

With approximately 48 million hectares of arable land, Pakistan has significant potential to enhance the efficiency, yield, and productivity of its agriculture sector by using better farm equipment and machinery.

To develop the agriculture sector, the Government is actively encouraging private-sector involvement and investment by offering various direct and indirect assistance programs. Industry experts predict that the local market will continue to present substantial business opportunities for both local and foreign companies in the coming years.

Modern agricultural machinery is about precision. Precision agriculture, which uses technology like GPS-guided tractors, drones, and automated irrigation systems, minimizes waste, reduces costs, and enhances crop quality by ensuring that plants receive exactly what they need when they need it.

In Pakistan, where water scarcity is a pressing issue, precision irrigation systems can significantly reduce water usage while maintaining or even increasing crop yields. Similarly, precision seeding and fertilizing ensure that inputs are used efficiently, reducing environmental impact and lowering production costs.

Post-harvest losses, wherein a significant portion of the crop is lost between the field and the market due to inadequate handling, storage, and transportation, are a major issue in Pakistan. Efficient technological solutions, such as grain dryers, silos, and temperature-controlled transport vehicles, can greatly reduce these losses by preserving the quality of produce after it has been harvested. HBL Zarai Service, an initiative of HBL is dedicated to transforming the agricultural sector in Pakistan. This not only increases the availability of food but also enhances farmers’ incomes by allowing them to sell more of what they grow.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector is heavily reliant on manual labour, but this labour force is dwindling as more people migrate to urban areas in search of better opportunities. Modern machines can help address this labour shortage by performing tasks that would otherwise require large numbers of workers. For instance, a combined harvester can reap, thresh, and clean grains in a single operation, which would take several days or even weeks if done manually. This efficiency is crucial in a country like Pakistan, where the agricultural sector must feed a rapidly growing population while also competing in global markets.

Sustainability is a growing concern in agriculture, modern machines can play a key role in promoting sustainable farming practices. Conservation tillage equipment, for example, can minimize soil disruption, reducing erosion and preserving soil health. Similarly, machinery that supports organic farming methods can help farmers produce food without relying on harmful chemicals, contributing to a healthier environment.

The provision of services with advanced yet expensive technologies on a pay-per-use model offers a practical solution to the challenges faced by smallholder farmers in Pakistan, enabling them to access the benefits of modern technology without prohibitive costs. By investing in advanced technologies, Pakistan can move towards a more sustainable agricultural system that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to feed themselves.

