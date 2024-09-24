Twin cities grapple with rise in dengue cases

District administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have intensified their anti-dengue operations amid a growing number of cases in the twin cities.

In separate raids, 13 people were arrested for failing to comply with anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). The crackdowns were aimed to prevent the further spread of dengue, which has affected hundreds of people in recent weeks.

In an action, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar arrested seven people at a commercial site in the G-15 area for violating health regulations. Meanwhile, six individuals were arrested in Nillore under similar charges.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed all officials to continue the crackdown without discrimination, emphasizing that every resource must be used to prevent dengue from spreading further.

Meanwhile, during a recent joint meeting between the district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, officials discussed the next steps in controlling the outbreak.

The officials of both administrations have reviewed the ongoing efforts and identified more areas requiring urgent intervention to stop dengue larvae from breeding.

As of now, above 600 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi, while Islamabad has recorded above 400 cases. The majority of the cases are in urban areas, with people aged 20 to 39 being the most affected.

The ICT administration was not only focusing on enforcement but also on raising public awareness. Officials stressed the need for a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform citizens about dengue prevention measures. Assistant commissioners were directed to engage communities and educate them on how to comply with anti-dengue SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Memon, reiterated that public support was crucial in controlling the spread of dengue. He urged residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow all guidelines to help protect the community from the outbreak.