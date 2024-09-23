US Mission celebrates Pakistan’s first-ever ‘Youth Poets Laureate’

The United States (US) Mission to Pakistan and its partner Urban Word on Sunday hosted a showcase at the Alhamra Arts Center to celebrate the first-ever Pakistan Youth Poet Laureate programme.

Out of 19 finalists, two talented young Pakistani poets-one writing in English and the other in Urdu – were announced as the first Pakistan Youth Poets Laureate at the event. The two winners will visit Washington D.C. to perform their poetry at the Kennedy Center in April 2025. An anthology of poems by the poet finalists entitled, Jashn, was published and distributed at the event.

This is the first project of its kind internationally, created by Urban Word, the award-winning youth literary arts organization that launched the National Youth Poet Laureate Programme in the US in 2008. This US programme has garnered national acclaim

Starting in February 2023, this US-funded programme invited Pakistani writers aged 16-25 to submit original poems in English or Urdu. The contest received more than 1,400 submissions from all over Pakistan. A panel of judges selected 10 poets in each language for the inaugural cohort of Pakistan Youth Poet Laureate finalists.

Over the past five months, award-winning poets and artists mentored the programme finalists, who then submitted full poetry portfolios evaluated by leaders in Pakistan’s arts and literary community.

US Consulate General Lahore’s Public Affairs Officer Sandeep Paul praised the poets, stating, “I am quite impressed by these remarkable and inventive poets, who have shared their perspectives through their art. I hope they will inspire more young Pakistanis to tell their own stories in their unique voices.”

Urban Word founder Michael Cirelli expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort behind the programme. “We appreciate the strong partnership with the US Embassy and consulates across Pakistan, as well as Pakistani organizations, colleges and universities, poets and leaders from every corner of Pakistan,” said Cirelli.

He said, “We are excited to celebrate the next generation of poets and writers who will add to the storied poetic tradition of Pakistan; and the work of these poets is timely, visionary, and necessary now more than ever.”

Project Director Sara Zaidi echoed, “There is amazing talent in Pakistan, and this celebration of youth poets showcases the next generation of torchbearers of both poetic tradition and innovation.”