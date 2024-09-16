Series a key preparation opportunity for T-20 World Cup: SA captain

South Africa women’s cricket team captain Laura Wolvaardt has said that the upcoming series against Pakistan is an excellent opportunity for her side to prepare for the ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup 2024. In a press conference alongside Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, she emphasized the challenge posed by Pakistan’s spin attack and noted her team’s extensive preparations to face it. “Pakistan’s spinners are highly skilled, and we have worked hard to be ready for them,” Wolvaardt said. She maintained that the team will do their best to perform well against Pakistan on their home ground. The South African skipper added that the team’s bowling, batting, and fielding were all strong, with fielding being a hallmark of their play. Reflecting on the previous T-20 series, she mentioned that South Africa suffered a whitewash against Pakistan, scoring no more than 150 in the games. However, she expressed confidence that the team would aim for higher scores this time around. “The series is crucial for South Africa ahead of the ICC T-20 World Cup. The team has some new players in the squad, including young spinners, and we have selected the team based on the conditions here in Pakistan,” she explained. Wolvaardt also shared her excitement about playing in Multan for the first time, praising the warm reception, the team received from local fans. She added that the team was looking forward to putting on a great show for the crowd and hope for their support throughout the series. The South Africa women’s team is keen to make the most of this series as they fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup, Wolvaardt said and added that they were confident that it will offer invaluable experience for the squad.