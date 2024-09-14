Minister orders dust-free roads to fight smog

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has ordered for swift removal of dust, accumulated along roadsides, following end of the monsoon season.

During a video conference meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of various waste management companies, held at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, the minister emphasised the significant role of dust in environmental pollution and its contribution to smog. The meeting, which was also attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asiya Gul, reviewed the performance of solid waste management companies and discussed new projects.