NGO donates 100 wheelchairs, stretchers to LGH

The Muslim Hands Organisation, an NGO, donated 100 wheelchairs and 100 stretchers to the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital to assist patients in need, at a ceremony held at the LGH, on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar praised the efforts of those who contribute to the welfare of society, calling them “the real capital of the society and our bright face.” He emphasised that such acts of kindness and philanthropy represent a collective social responsibility, and those who assist suffering humanity are greatly rewarded both in this life and the hereafter. Dr. Zafar highlighted the vital role donations play in supporting healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to save lives. He stated that contributions from generous individuals and organizations with a welfare mindset complement the hospital’s efforts to provide better care.