Krasso unlikely star as AFCON champions Ivory Coast win

Jean-Philippe Krasso was the unlikely star as Ivory Coast began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 2-0 matchday one victory over Zambia in Bouake on Friday.

Omitted from the original squad for the Group G clash, he was called up in place of star Sebastien Haller and came off the bench to score twice in the second half.

Haller, who could not travel to west Africa as he was completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Leganes, had netted the winner when Ivory Coast edged Nigeria 2-1 last February in the 2024 final.

Morocco, automatic qualifiers as 2025 hosts but playing qualifiers to gain competitive match practice, hammered visiting Gabon 4-1 in Group B with Hakim Ziyech converting two penalties.

Record seven-time AFCON champions Egypt were equally impressive, outplaying Cape Verde 3-0 in Cairo in Group C with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush among the goals.

Burkina Faso equalised in the 95th minute through Ousseni Bouda to snatch a surprise 1-1 Group L away draw against 2022 champions Senegal, who had taken an early lead through Sadio Mane.

South Africa, third at the 2024 AFCON, salvaged a 2-2 home draw against Uganda in Group K thanks to an added-time goal from debutant Thalente Mbatha.

The substitute pounced on a loose ball just inside the box and fired a low shot past Ismail Watenga and into the net off a post on 95 minutes in Soweto.

Lyle Foster gave South Africa an early lead and they wasted several chances to increase the advantage before half-time. Uganda rocked the hosts by scoring twice within two minutes early in the second half through Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato.