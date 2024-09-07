LHC orders removal of Lt Gen Muneer Afsar as NADRA chief

The Lahore High Court on Friday annulled the appointment of NADRA chairman Lt General Muneer Afsar, ordering his immediate removal from office.

Justice Asim Hafeez ruled in favour of a petition filed by a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who had challenged Afsar’s appointment, stating it was unlawful. The court accepted the petition and declared the appointment null and void.

Previously, the caretaker federal government approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman in October, 2023, following a summary submitted by the Ministry of Interior with three recommended candidates. A notification issued after the decision confirmed that Afsar’s appointment would take effect immediately. Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar became the first serving military officer to be appointed chairman of the NADRA.