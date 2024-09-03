Pakistan Business Council launched in Sharjah

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has officially launched the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah, aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the business communities of in the Emirates and Pakistan.

This initiative aims to boost trade and investment exchanges, capitalize on available opportunities for mutual benefit, and contribute to the growth of the private sector while enhancing its role in comprehensive economic development, according to a press release received here Tuesday.

Held at SCCI’s headquarters, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and Industry; Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan in the UAE, and Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General Pakistan along with key members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Also present were Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, and Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Founding Committee of Pakistan Business Council, as well as representatives of the Pakistani business community in Sharjah.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that launching the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah marked a significant new addition to the network of business councils operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber.

These councils offer ideal platforms for companies to connect, collaborate, and form win-win partnerships that benefit everyone involved, he added.

He further noted that the new council was a key part of SCCI’s strategy to expand the number of business councils and capitalize on their role in enhancing economic collaboration, fostering cross-border partnerships among entrepreneurs and investors, and strengthening investment and trade ties with global business communities.

Al Owais emphasised that the UAE and Pakistan shared an exceptionally close and historically rich relationship, further strengthened by strategic economic and trade partnerships that have shown consistent growth.

The value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Pakistan reached AED 25.7 billion in 2022, marking a 30% increase compared to AED 19.8 billion in 2021.

He said the growth underscored the strong commitment of both countries’ leaderships to deepening bilateral relations and driving them towards greater development and prosperity. Additionally, the UAE is stepping up with a $10 billion investment in Pakistan’s key economic sectors.

Al Owais pointed out that the launch of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah was built on a solid foundation. It is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing sustainable partnerships and boosting trade and investment between the two business communities and elevate bilateral business relations to new heights to meet the aspirations of both sides.

He added that the new council was a gateway for Pakistani business leaders to engage more deeply with Sharjah’s business community. It serves as a crucial platform for facilitating the exchange of ideas and insights, exploring different experiences, and launching new investment projects in the emirate.

He stressed that Sharjah is known for its conducive business environment, thanks to its strategic perks, top-notch logistics, supportive legislation, and robust infrastructure. For his part, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi praised the Sharjah Chamber’s pioneering efforts in launching the Pakistan Business Council and its continuous support for entrepreneurs.

He noted that these efforts would significantly enhance employment opportunities and drive innovation across diverse sectors, adding significant value to both economies.

Tirmizi, while highlighting the scope of business-to-business collaboration, said that there is immense potential for bilateral trade to grow between UAE and Pakistan.

He said the new council would provide an opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote their businesses across the UAE, expand into regional markets, and dive into joint ventures including conferences, trade shows, and delegate exchanges. It will also represent and safeguard the interests of Pakistani businesses, ensuring they leverage the diverse services offered by the Sharjah Chamber.

Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad Tahir highlighted the deep appreciation of the Pakistani business community for the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts in creating new and advanced economic opportunities for investors and innovators across multiple industries.

He pointed to the council’s critical role in bolstering the private sector engagement within Sharjah’s economy and opening new avenues for future collaboration between the business communities of both nations.

The inauguration ceremony agenda included a presentation on the mission and strategic goals of the business councils operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce.