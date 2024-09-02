Karachi reports fifth death from ‘brain-eating amoeba’ this year

A 19-year-old man died after being infected by Naegleria fowleri, a “brain-eating amoeba,” in Karachi on Monday, health officials said, bringing the total of such deaths in the city to five this year. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, is found in freshwater habitats – lakes, ponds, rivers, hot springs – and poorly managed swimming pools and pipes connected to tap water. The microorganism can enter the human body through the nose and cause a sudden infection of the brain called naegleriasis. In most cases, the infection is fatal. Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection include severe headache, changes in taste, high fever, sensitivity to light, nausea, and vomiting. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for survival. Pakistan has seen a rise in Naegleria fowleri cases in recent years as over a hundred people have died of it since the first reported infection in 2008. Of the earlier fourth deaths in Karachi, three were reported in July this year, according to Meeran Yousuf, who speaks for health minister in the Sindh province where Karachi is located.