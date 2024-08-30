Tirade of Terror in Balochistan

Nations have been embroiled in conflicts and power struggles in their quest to protect their sovereignty and maintain security throughout history.

The scourge of terrorism has been a worrisome phenomenon for Pakistan for the past two decades, causing immense suffering and leaving lasting scars on society. Despite the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, the internal security situation has deteriorated rather than stabilized, defying the expectations of many security analysts.

The rise of terrorism in the restive regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is a source of concern for entire country. Despite Pakistan’s concerted efforts in insulating its Western borders, cross border terrorism is posing serious threats to national security. The vicious cycle of terrorism validates DG ISPR’s assertion of resorting to a multi-lateral approach to eliminate this scourge.

The latest incidents of terror in Balochistan have shaken the entire country due to its intensity, quantum and loss of human lives including innocent unarmed labourers.

These acts of terrorism are to be viewed in a particular perspective to draw a distinct line between terrorism and struggle for political rights; a rhetoric usually resorted to by separatist elements in Balochistan.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and cohort of other similar groups are known for targeting unarmed civilians, women, and children; a flagrant violation of laws of conflict inhibiting indiscriminate violence against unarmed and innocent citizens.

These terrorist groups commit these heinous crimes by targeting non local labours who are committed in different professions to earn livelihood for their families. Attacking these soft targets is a sheer display of frustration of these terrorist outfits who are unable to attain their foreign sponsored objectives in discrediting State of Pakistan and its security institutions. Ironically, this victimization of innocent civilians is unable to attract a word of condemnation by those who claim to be champions of human and civic rights.

Ms Mahrang Baloch who spearheads a so-called movement of human rights is completely silent which reinforces a perception regarding her connivance with these terror organizations. Her silence is meaningful and condones these acts. It seems evident that she is a political facade of these terrorist groups and can be termed as extension of these foreign sponsored outfits.

The nexus between these terrorist groups and its local political abettors needs to be established before a substantial number of people are taken into their fold due to emotional speeches and use of victim card of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Previous two months of terrorist strikes reveal that terrorists had a predetermined strategy for obtaining sympathies through BYC at political and diplomatic level. As these terrorists realized they had failed to target security forces, they began attacking civilians, who were considered a soft target for them.

The convergence of Fitnatul Khawarij (FaK) and Baloch separatists is in accordance with a grand design aimed at destabilising Pakistan and creating hurdles in achieving economic development in Balochistan.

FaK and BLA get funds from India for carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan as they have all the facilities such as supply of arms and massive funding. Such support has also been confessed by Indian media and Indian government takes pride in such transnational aggressive initiatives without any remorse.

Notwithstanding, the State also needs to put in strenuous efforts to address genuine concerns of marginalised segments who are being exploited by inimical forces to raise arms to challenge the writ of the state.

While kinetic operations are an apt way forward to deal foreign proxies, a healing touch to down trodden people will accrue dividend in segregating elements sponsored to foment chaos and mayhem in the province.

Application of kinetic approach is not the solution but a multi domain comprehensive strategy under the recently introduced concept of Azm e Istehkam will facilitate in countering foreign sponsored terrorism and massive propaganda drive.

Security forces of Pakistan are striving hard to maintain peace in the area for which they have rendered countless sacrifices in last two decades.

Law Enforcement Agencies have remained engaged in highly effective Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) throughout the province. The vastness and ruggedness of terrain and Western border have emerged substantial challenges, however, these challenges have been mitigated with a coordinated security apparatus.

It is also imperative for Baloch people to grasp the fact that terrorist outfits are doing no good to them. They need to identify those elements who, in the garb of political struggle, are facilitating acts of terror in the province.

Elements like Mahrang Baloch are political facade of these terrorists and their silence is validation of these acts aimed at destabilising Balochistan for their vested and foreign sponsored political agenda.

The writer is an independent researcher who writes on issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com