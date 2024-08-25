ADB to spend Rs35bn on Sargodha’s water sector

Asian Development Bank will spend Rs35 billion on sewerage and water projects in Sargodha. This was informed by Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan to a meeting on water and sewerage issues in Sargodha with officials of departments concerned at his office here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, Superintendent Engineer Public Health Engineering, Syed Solat Raza, Chief Executive Officer Zoya Bloach and Cantonment Board officers were present in the meeting while ADB official Suleman Yusuf attended the meeting through video link.

Suleman Yusuf briefed the Commissioner and others that Rs18 billion would be spent on sewerage in Sargodha whereas upgradation of water disposals at Jinnah Colony, Silanwali and Satellite Town and remodeling of old sewer lines would cost Rs18 billion.

He said that three water disposals in the city would be demolished and a new mega water plant would be installed which would increase the capacity of supplying pure water to the city. The ADB has a plan to complete two water projects which will be completed in four years after file work.