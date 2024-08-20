Meat boss honoured with prestigious award for transforming the Halal meat industry

LONDON: Tariq Sheikh, a pioneering force in the halal meat industry has been awarded the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award. This accolade recognises his unparalleled contributions to revolutionising the halal meat sector and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Tariq Sheikh’s journey is a testament to the power of vision and perseverance. Born in Pakistan in 1961, Tariq moved to the UK at the age of four. His career began in the fast-food industry, where he quickly demonstrated his exceptional leadership abilities, becoming an area manager by the age of 19. In his 30s, Tariq founded Tariq Halal Meat with a mission to redefine the traditional halal butcher shop. His innovative approach introduced upscale retail experiences, characterised by modern aesthetics, stringent hygiene standards, and cutting-edge technology.

Under Tariq’s leadership, Tariq Halal Meat has grown into a network of over 30 stores, offering high-quality halal meat to retailers, wholesalers, and franchise stores across the UK and Europe. The brand’s presence in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores and its expansion into the UAE highlight Tariq’s commitment to making premium halal meat accessible worldwide.

Beyond his business achievements, Tariq Sheikh is a passionate philanthropist. He actively supports organisations such as the Prince of Wales’s British Asian Trust, the British Heart Foundation, and the Cancer Foundation. His efforts to promote entrepreneurship among young individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds demonstrate his dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders.

Reflecting on his journey, Tariq Sheikh remarked, “Looking back, my journey began as a young boy from Pakistan, stepping onto British soil with big dreams. I started in the fast-food industry, learning the ropes at Huckleberry’s. By 19, I was managing multiple stores. But my true calling came in my 30s when I founded Tariq Halal Meat. I wanted to elevate the halal meat experience, to offer something more—quality, innovation, and a sense of pride in what we bring to the table. Alhamdulillah, with your support, we’ve done it.”

He continued, “Today, with over 30 stores and a presence across the UK and beyond, I’m proud of what we’ve built. Not only this, I’ve taken British meat to the Middle East now where we are positioning it to compete in the global market.”

Tariq Sheikh’s legacy is one of transformation and impact. His innovative approach has not only reshaped the halal meat retail sector but also elevated British meat onto the global culinary stage. As a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tariq Sheikh stands as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with vision and perseverance, one can achieve greatness and make a lasting difference.

Tariq Sheikh is married to Amina Sheikh, and they have four daughters, Sofia Sheikh, Fauzia Sheikh, Thaira Sheikh and Saira Sheikh. Tariq Sheikh has also been included in the Power100 list of the most significant Pakistan origin professionals recognised globally for their impact, expertise and contributions.