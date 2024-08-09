No ban on transportation of wheat: food minister

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that there is no ban on transportation of wheat or other prepared items from Punjab to other provinces. He presided over a meeting in which he was briefed about prices of wheat and flour here on Thursday. Food Secretary Moazam Iqbal Sipra and officers of the food directorate gave briefing to the minister. Bilal said that advantage of reduced prices of wheat and flour in the market must be transferred to people. Secretary Moazam Sipra said during eight days 37,000 bags of wheat had been transported to other provinces from Punjab. During ongoing month, 124 wheat permits had been issued from different districts while 7,763 flour permits had been issued from flour mills of Punjab in one month, he added.