Injury strikes: Glenn Phillips leaves IPL, missing rest of the season

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has parted ways with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is returning home because of a groin injury. The franchise announced his departure on Saturday. Phillips will miss the remainder of the T20 tournament due to this setback.

Phillips sustained the injury during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6. Even though he wasn’t originally part of the lineup, he participated as a substitute. Unfortunately, he limped off the field while fielding. His injury adds to the team’s challenges this season.

The Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL standings, having secured victories in four out of their five matches so far. They are scheduled to face the Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Saturday. As for Glenn Phillips’ replacement, the franchise has not yet made an announcement regarding who will take his place.

Additionally, South African player Kagiso Rabada also left the team last week. He returned home to handle a personal matter. The IPL’s 18th season is approaching its halfway mark. The final match will take place in Kolkata on May 25.