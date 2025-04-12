Türkiye and Israel engage in talks to prevent conflict in Syria

Turkish and Israeli representatives conducted their initial technical meeting in Azerbaijan earlier this week. The aim of the talks is to create a mechanism to prevent conflicts in Syria. The meeting marks a significant step in relations between the two countries, which have experienced long-standing tensions.

During the discussions, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry urged Israel to stop its “provocative attacks” in Syria. They warned that these actions could destabilize the region. Ankara criticized Israel’s “expansionist, occupying stance,” calling for a change to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity is respected.

Currently, Türkiye controls a buffer zone in northern Syria, maintaining its military presence there until security arrangements are finalized. Israel has been conducting airstrikes in the region, citing national security concerns over the new Syrian leadership. Israeli officials view Türkiye’s military presence as a “danger.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed that Türkiye seeks to avoid conflict with Israel or with any other nation. However, he emphasized that Türkiye cannot ignore threats to its national security. As tensions rise, the international community watches closely, with U.S. President Trump expressing willingness to mediate between the two nations.