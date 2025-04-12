DeepAI enhances ChatGPT with memory feature for personalized interactions

DeepAI has launched an exciting memory update for ChatGPT. This new feature allows the AI to remember details from past chats. Now, ChatGPT can automatically recall your interests and preferences. For example, if you enjoy baseball or prefer brief answers, it can adjust future responses accordingly.

Previously, users had to manually turn on memory for specific details. Now, every conversation can build on the last. This creates a richer and more personalized experience for users. Interactions can be tailored to your style without having to restate information constantly.

Sam Altman, the CEO of DeepAI, shared his enthusiasm for this update. He believes it marks a significant shift in AI interaction. The goal is to make AI more useful and adaptable for different purposes, like writing, tutoring, or brainstorming.

Importantly, users can control what the AI remembers. You can manage memories through the Settings menu. You can review, update, or delete specific memories. The memory feature is currently available for Plus and Pro subscribers. Plans are in place for a wider rollout in the coming weeks.