PIA to launch flights to Uzbekistan to enhance trade and tourism

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch international flights to Uzbekistan. Private airlines will also join this effort. This initiative follows directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The announcement came during a meeting between Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, and Uzbekistan’s Minister for Tourism, Umid Shadiev. The two leaders discussed boosting tourism, cultural exchange, and preserving shared heritage. They believe that closer cooperation between the two countries can greatly benefit both sides.

Khan highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing tourism connections with Uzbekistan. He noted the Prime Minister’s vision for major projects. These projects aim to improve cultural exchanges and strengthen personal relationships between the two nations. Moreover, they seek to tap into Central Asia’s untapped potential for economic growth.

The two countries have already signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). This shows their willingness to work together. The upcoming flights by PIA, along with private airlines, will create more trade and tourism opportunities. Officials are also working to simplify travel processes and facilitate visas. This makes it easier for people to travel and explore potential opportunities together.