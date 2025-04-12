Pakistan to send female nurses to Malaysia for employment opportunities

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) plans to send female nursing staff to Malaysia. An official announced this initiative recently. The move aims to improve job opportunities for nurses facing tough conditions in Pakistan. Many nurses are overworked and underpaid in their home country.

In February, a seminar held in Karachi emphasized the vital contribution of nurses to the healthcare system. However, the current nursing workforce struggles with low pay and high workloads. The OEC aims to address this issue by offering positions abroad. This opportunity allows nurses to gain valuable experience and improve their financial situation.

To qualify for these positions, candidates must meet specific requirements. They need to have a diploma in general nursing and specialized training. Furthermore, they must possess over five years of experience in critical care settings. Applicants must be no older than 45 years. This ensures that the right candidates can be selected for the roles available.

Candidates must submit several documents during the interview process. These include an updated resume, nursing certificates, and an active practicing license. They will also need a birth certificate and a bank challan. The deadline for applications was on April 11, 2025. Interested nurses are encouraged to prepare their documents to seize this opportunity.