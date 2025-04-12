Rupee gains 9 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.55. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.65 and Rs282.15, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs9.71 to close at Rs318.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs309.25, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 05 paisa and closed at Rs1.96, whereas an increase of Rs5.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs366.54 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs361.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 3 and 2 pasia to close at Rs76.35 and Rs74.71, respectively.