Peshawar high court orders action against illegal cryptocurrency trading

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the federal government to develop a policy addressing illegal cryptocurrency trading. The court demands this policy be drafted within two months. This move seeks to tackle the rising issue of unregulated crypto activities across Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The directive came from a division bench led by Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal. They were hearing a petition from Barrister Huzaifa Ahmad, who raised serious concerns about the absence of regulation for digital currencies. Despite a 2018 notice from the State Bank of Pakistan declaring such trading illegal, it continues to flourish on various platforms.

The petitioner noted that many coaching centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa promote cryptocurrency and forex trading without any oversight. These centers often advertise on social media like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Moreover, they have not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), missing the chance to contribute to tax revenue.

Additionally, the petitioner warned about the risks of unregulated activities. He highlighted potential connections to money laundering and financing terrorism. Such illegal trading could threaten national security. In response, the Deputy Attorney General mentioned that the government is already drafting legislation. The court postponed further hearings until the new policy is presented.