Prices of kitchen items ease by 0.83pc

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.83 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 10, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 317.12 points as compared to 319.79 points during the past week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 2.81 per cent. The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.98 per cent and went down to 305.65 points from last week’s 308.66 points.