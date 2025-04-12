Section 144 imposed in response to Karachi’s recent violence

Karachi’s Central district is under a ban on gatherings today due to recent violent incidents. Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi imposed Section 144, effective until Saturday. This order follows a spate of attacks on foreign fast-food outlets and the torching of heavy vehicles. The decision aims to prevent further disturbances following these incidents of unrest.

On April 9, mobs set fire to at least nine dumper trucks and water tankers. This violence erupted after a truck hit a motorcyclist, injuring him. In response, authorities arrested 19 suspects involved in the attacks. They face charges of terrorism and other offenses. The unrest prompted officials to take swift action to restore order in the area.

The city has experienced a series of mob attacks on global fast-food outlets. Religious leaders have urged citizens to avoid violence while advocating for a boycott of certain products related to Gaza. Meanwhile, the Commissioner specifically noted that additional rallies were scheduled for today, raising concerns about potential unrest.

To maintain peace, Section 144 prohibits any protests, demonstrations, or assemblies of more than five people. The police have been authorized to take action against anyone violating this ban. The current situation calls for immediate attention, according to the Commissioner, as authorities aim to avoid further conflict and keep citizens safe.