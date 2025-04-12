Karachi Kings lose Litton Das to injury before first PSL 10 match

Karachi Kings suffered a major blow as star batter Litton Das was ruled out before playing his first PSL 10 match. The Bangladeshi cricketer sustained an injury to his right thumb while practicing. Doctors confirmed a fracture and advised him to rest for two weeks. As a result, he has returned to Bangladesh.

The Kings were set to face Multan Sultans in their first match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi. However, they will now miss the services of their international player. Karachi Kings announced on social media that Litton Das will no longer take part in PSL 10. This has disappointed both the team and fans.

Litton Das expressed sadness over missing the league. He said he would still support his team from the sidelines. He thanked fans for their love and asked for prayers for a quick recovery. He also shared hope to return in the next season.

To address the gap, the Kings have signed Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott to their squad. They also named Pakistan U-19 captain Saad Baig as a partial replacement for Kane Williamson. Despite the setback, the team is hoping to start PSL 10 on a strong note.