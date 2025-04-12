Afaq Ahmed claims conspiracy behind Karachi violence

Afaq Ahmed, the leader of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-H), has raised significant accusations concerning the recent violence in Karachi. He claims that a motorcycle was intentionally placed under a dumper truck at UP Mor. The goal, he asserts, was to create a false impression of ethnic conflict in the city. Ahmed insists that those responsible for setting the dumper on fire have not been arrested, while innocent citizens and his party workers have faced detention.

During a press conference, Ahmed explained that this incident undermined the growing support for his movement. He believes it was designed to damage his position and create a false narrative around ethnic divisions. He pointed out that his party is focused on uniting communities to address pressing issues like traffic, education access, and discrimination in public sector jobs.

Ahmed criticized the enforcement of Section 144 in District Central, claiming it targets his party’s peaceful protests while allowing others to gather freely. He emphasized that MQM-H is promoting peace and urged supporters to carry white flags as a symbol. His intention is not to confront the government but to seek attention for their grievances.

Finally, Ahmed demanded justice for the UP Mor incident. He accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of ignoring the Pakistan Peoples Party’s governance failures. He reiterated MQM-H’s commitment to advocating for Karachi’s rights and strengthening their presence in District Central amidst growing tensions.