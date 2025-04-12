Hamas delegation to Cairo for ceasefire talks

A Hamas official announced that senior leaders from Hamas are heading to Cairo on Saturday. They will meet with Egyptian mediators to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza. The group hopes to make significant progress towards halting the violence. The aim is to end the war and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region.

Khalil al-Hayya, the chief negotiator for Hamas, will lead the delegation. The official spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity. He indicated that Hamas has not received any new ceasefire proposals so far. This comes amid conflicting reports about draft documents exchanged between Israel and Egypt regarding a potential agreement.

Despite the lack of new proposals, he mentioned that discussions with mediators are still ongoing. The official criticized Israel for continuing its military actions in Gaza. He emphasized the need for an immediate end to hostilities to protect civilians.

In conclusion, both sides appear to be under pressure to find a solution. This meeting in Cairo could be crucial for the future of the region. However, the lack of progress so far raises concerns about reaching a lasting agreement.