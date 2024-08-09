No pardon for Imran, says Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan went to the extent of holding former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s feet to convince him for an extension in tenure.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif called former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a ‘skilled player’, adding that Imran Khan kept trying to give him a lifetime extension. The defence minister claimed that the PTI founder even went to the extent of holding General Bajwa’s feet in the presence of then-President Arif Alvi. “The lust for power can make individuals lose their humanity. History will decide who was trying to deceive whom; the PTI founder or General Bajwa,” the defence minister said.

“The establishment supported the PTI in the general elections of 2013 and 2018. Despite what happened against the PTI founder later, Imran Khan continued to seek a lifetime extension for General Bajwa,” Khawaja Asif added. Khawaja Asif also admitted that the incumbent federal government is running with the ‘full support’ of the establishment on various fronts.

Reacting to PTI founder’s remarks about tendering a conditional apology over May 9 incidents, Khawaja Asif said that even if Imran Khan tenders an apology, no pardon will be granted to him. “The May 9 incidents were a rebellion against Pakistan, and the PTI founder was the mastermind behind the events,” the defence minister added. Regarding a trial of suspects in May 9 cases by the military courts, Khawaja Asif said that such cases were filed during the PTI’s previous government. He asked as to why the cases cannot be filed in military courts now.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI incarcerated founder Imran Khan announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that the CCTV footage of the events is made public. Speaking to media representatives at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice. “If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added. The PTI founder said that his party is the ‘victim’ of the May 9 incidents, questioning as to why the evidence is being hidden. “Hiding evidence is a crime,” Imran Khan said.