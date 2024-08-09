Alert issued for whitefly and green aphid attack on cotton crop

The District Cotton Crop Management and Monitoring Committee has issued an alert regarding attack of whitefly and green aphid on cotton crop.

Farmers have been advised to immediately spray Flunicamid pesticide at a dosage of 100 grams per acre to protect their crops. This was told during a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Asad Ali at the DC office here Thursday.

During the meeting, the measures for crop management, maximizing cotton production and providing guidance to farmers on modern agricultural practices were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was attended by Principal Agriculture Officer, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik, Deputy Director Public Relations Nouman Masood Khan, along with progressive cotton farmers, fertilizer and pesticide dealers, cotton ginners and representatives from various related departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali said that the implementation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s farmer welfare package worth Rs. 300 billion was being made.

He said that stabilizing the country’s economy relies on the cultivation of cotton crop as it was the backbone of the economy. He directed the Agriculture Extension department to provide guidance to farmers in the field, focusing on cultivation of cotton on the maximum area and achieving higher yield. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik briefed the meeting that the cotton cultivation target for Lodhran district was set at 2,82,930 acres while the crop was cultivated at 2,49,690 acres of land. Farmers facilitation centers have been established across the district where farmers could purchase pesticides at a 10 to 15 percent discount. Furthermore, the registration process for the Kisan Card and dealers was underway while the last date for registration was set for August 15. The Kisan Card will provide farmers with subsidies of up to Rs. 1.5 million under the Green Tractor Scheme, as well as facilities regarding interest-free loan and solar tube well schemes. The Agriculture Extension department has mobilized 40 teams across the district to assist farmers in adopting best practices for cotton cultivation, including the use of approved seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, as well as ensuring timely irrigation.

The committee underscored the importance of using pesticides correctly to safeguard the cotton crops from harmful pests and achieving the targets for increased cotton cultivation and production.