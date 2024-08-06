PTI ruining depts as corruption rampant in KP, alleges PPP leader

Provincial Secretary Information, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan Afridi has alleged that the PTI government is ruining departments and corruption is rampant in the province.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Monday, the PPP leader termed the recent press conference of the Provincial Minister Shakeel Ahmad and replacement of the Secretary Communication & Works (C&W) Department as putting stamp and counter-signing of the acknowledgment of the allegations. Deputy Secretary Information Gohar Inqilabi and Asad Afridi flanked the PPP leader on this occasion.

He termed the replacement of the Secretary C&W Department as ample proof of corruption in the department, saying it is unbelievable that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the minister concerned may be unaware of the malpractices of his subordinating employees.

The PPP leader was also critical of changing of the portfolio of a minister for massive cutting of forests and then allotting him the portfolio of Livestock, who is doing the business of meat then what kind of good could be expected from him. He added that situation in Irrigation Department is also not different from the C&W Department wherein an employee of the KP Assembly has been assigned to look after the department, which is a cruel joke with the department.

Amjad Khan Afridi said that all affairs of both departments are running on the whims of the chief minister and there is no second opinion that the former is fully involved in the matter and directly getting 10 percent share out of the alleged 15 percent commission. He termed the replacement of the Secretary a futile attempt, which will not bear any fruit and his successor will also do the same thing as directed by the chief minister. He added that recently the Director Anti-Corruption was also replaced for alleged no cooperation in inquiry into a scam worth billions of rupees in Health Department.