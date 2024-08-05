Aug 5 another dark chapter of exploitation of Kashmiris in history of IIOJK: Lone

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone here on Sunday said that August 5 is another dark chapter of exploitation of Kashmiris in the history of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP, he said the history is full of Indian illegal occupation and oppression of oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir, but five years ago on August 5, 2019, India terminated the special status of Occupied Kashmir by taking illegal and unconstitutional measures.

With this Indian action, a repressive and cruel attempt was made to usurp the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris, which they had under Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

Under Article 370, the Occupied Kashmir State had a special status, while Article 35-A clarified who is a permanent citizen of Occupied Kashmir and who can buy property there. In other words, these articles meant that the occupied state of Kashmir is a separate and independent state. And only permanent Kashmiris can buy property there i.e. no non-indigenous resident can buy land or property in Occupied Kashmir. Population and numbers of Kashmiris could not be affected under these articles.

On August 5, 2019, India abrogated these articles by adopting a completely illegal and unconstitutional method by adopting a repressive and cruel method. This action is a clear abuse of the fundamental rights of the oppressed and besieged Kashmiris. With this move, another chapter of exploitation of Kashmiris was started. Abdul Hameed Lon said that with this action of usurper India, not only the worst attempt was made to deprive Kashmiris of their basic rights, but also violated the basic human rights of Kashmiris. Occupied Kashmir which is already under Indian occupation. Where the concept of human rights is impossible. Indian army beasts torture people whenever they want. The lives of the young, old and children have been made miserable. These beasts violate the sanctity of the chador and the four walls and enter the houses and rape the women. The goons of the Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) always get the best wishes of the Indian government, the army and the local police. These RSS thugs forcefully close the shops and businesses of Kashmiris. Burn their property. Even the worshipers, the elderly and the children are persecuted, but there is no one to stop them.

The question is why in India the Narendra Modi government felt the need to abrogate the aforementioned articles which were part of the Indian constitution from the beginning, as the world knows that Narendra Modi is the extremist and terrorist organization RSS. is the main member of which the purpose and basis of establishment is anti-Muslim.

Due to this thinking, the Muslim residents of India are also deprived of basic human rights. There is no concept of human rights in India and Occupied Kashmir. Under the demonic thinking of Modi government and his party Bharatiya Janata Party i.e. BJP, a formal plan was made to abolish the above mentioned articles. The purpose of which was to remove the basic state rights of Kashmiris and bring non-state Hindus to the occupied state so that the number of Hindus would increase and the number of Muslim majority would decrease and turn into a minority.

After the cruel abrogation of these articles, the Modi government started bringing non-state people from India to settle in Occupied Kashmir. What these people want to buy is the property on the lands and gardens of the Kashmiris through the Indian government and the thugs of the RSS. are occupying and forcing them to transfer their lands to their names by showing ‘purchase’ in government documents. Not only this, these non-state persons are also being given government jobs in the occupied state without merit, from which Kashmiris are dismissed and made unemployed. Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that

These Indian actions of August 5, 2019 are a black mark on India’s face and a slap on the face of its secular state and human rights. Kashmiris in Pakistan and around the world celebrate this day as Kashmir Exploitation Day every year. Demonstrations and rallies will be organized tomorrow in Pakistan and all over the world in favor of Kashmiris and against Indian exploitation. Even in Azad Kashmir, Kashmiris will protest vigorously. These protest demonstrations, rallies and speeches are intended to make it clear to the world that Kashmiris do not accept these cruel and unconstitutional actions of India in any way and demand the international community to put effective pressure on India to end the unconstitutional act of 5 August 2019. , be forced to withdraw the illegal and inhumane measures.

How sad and sad that more than seven decades have passed and despite the resolutions of the United Nations, India’s oppression and oppression of the oppressed and helpless Kashmiris continues, but the so-called pioneers of human rights do not even notice. Rather, look at the brazenness of India that four years ago yesterday, by taking shameful actions against Kashmiris, they were also deprived of their basic constitutional rights, which is tantamount to genocide of Kashmiris. The world powers should wake up from their slumber now or else the United Nations should be abolished and human rights should be removed.