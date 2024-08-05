Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and all over the world will observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, tomorrow, the August 5, to register their protest against Hindutva Indian BJP government’s illegal action taken on that day in 2019. According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government led by Bharatiya Janata Party, in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law, scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed an unprecedented military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019. Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference jailed leadership, Massarat Alam Butt and Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe Black Day on 5th August (tomorrow) to convey a strong message to the world that the Kashmiris do not accept India’s brutal anti-Kashmir acts and violation of international law over dispute territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Illegally detained APHC leaders in their separate messages from jails, said August 5, 2019 is one of the blackest days in IIOJK.