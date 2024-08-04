Mishal Malik urges Muslim World to be united for Kashmir’s freedom

Mishal Hussein Malik, a champion of Kashmir’s struggle for liberation and wife of Senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik Saturday passionately appealed to the Muslim world to break its silence on the ongoing injustice and human rights abuses in Kashmir and be united for Kashmiris freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, Mishal Malik urged Muslim leaders and local citizens to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who have been suffering under Indian occupation for decades.

The Muslim world’s silence on Kashmir is disheartening ,’ Malik said, adding, it is time for us to speak up and demand justice for the Kashmiri people,’ she stressed. Her appeal has also highlighted the critical role of women in the Kashmiri resistance, who have long been at the forefront of the struggle against Indian occupation. “This steadfast solidarity is rooted in our shared values of justice, equality, and human rights, she said, adding, we recognize that the Kashmiri people have been denied of their fundamental right to self-determination for too long, and that their struggle is a beacon of hope for oppressed communities worldwide”.

By standing shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, we affirm our commitment to amplifying their voices, advocating for their rights, and supporting their courageous resistance against occupation, she highlighted.

Through our collective action, we aim to break the silence that has shrouded the Kashmir conflict for decades. We will not be bystanders to the human rights abuses, the arbitrary detentions, and the brutal suppression of dissent, she said.