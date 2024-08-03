KP Governor sets deadline for Edwards College to resolve issues

A meeting of the Board of Governors of Edwards College was held at the Governor House on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting gave 15 days to address objections related to the college’s financial accounts, new discipline, medical fund, interest-free loans and audit issues of the College. The Board conditionally approved Edwards College’s annual surplus budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided on the College’s annual budget, revised estimates and expenditures. The Board was also updated on the College’s income, resources, admissions status, pension fund, endowment fund and other financial accounts.

The College administration was directed to compile data on the performance of alumni, including those who have succeeded in CSS exams, gained admission to foreign universities, and those representing prestigious medical and engineering colleges.

In response, the Governor directed that the next meeting of the Board of Governors will be held in 15 days.

The Governor emphasized prioritizing students from merged districts under the FATA scholarship scheme for admission to Edwards College.

Governor Kundi expressed displeasure over the non-approval of the minutes from the previous Board of Governors meeting by the Governor’s Office. He stressed that the approval of minutes and all matters should be in accordance with law and policy.

A work plan for starting new programs, including artificial intelligence, in line with market demand, was also instructed.

The Governor called for concrete proposals to address board members’ concerns and college issues in the next meeting.

He emphasized that Edwards College is a historic educational institution and expressed concern over the declining admission rates.

Governor Kundi highlighted the need for reforms to maintain the college’s reputation in the modern educational landscape.

The meeting was attended by CEO Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Shakil Durrani and education expert Dr. Qibla Ayaz on special invitation.

Bishop Peshawar Sarfraz Humphrey Peter, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Principal Edwards College Professor Shujat Ali, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi, Director Higher Education Department Dr. Faridullah Shah, representatives from the Higher Education Department, Finance Department, and other board members attended the meeting.