US visa applications from Pakistan to ‘break all records’

The number of US visas issued from Pakistan is likely to reach the highest level in 2024. More than 10000 applications for US visas were being processed each month by the US consulates in Karachi and Islamabad. The US embassy in Islamabad and the Karachi consulates issued the most visas in 2023, according to a statement from the embassy officials. In a statement, the embassy officials said the number of visas issued from visa offices of Karachi Consulate and US Embassy in Islamabad was highest in 2023. “By October 2024, this number will be higher than last year, as the visa applications from Pakistanis have increased,” they said. In a statement to the media, the embassy official revealed that the wait time for visa appointments has been cut from 440 days to 230 days. For applicants who have already submitted their visa applications, the embassy has provided a system for reviewing cases through email. Each application is examined individually, and decisions are typically made within three to four working days after the interview, he added. Regarding visa charges, the official clarified that the embassy only charges the standard application fee, which is applied global.