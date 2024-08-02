Punjab to reduce public transport fares by 5pc

As per instructions of Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, the Transport Department officials are in the field to implement a five per cent reduction in public transport fares in view of recent decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

The minister ordered the officers to take all possible measures and form special teams to bring relief to the people due to reduction in Pol prices. He said that people were facing inflation and they were trying to make it easier for them as much as possible. Another 5 per cent reduction in transport fares should be considered as a breath of fresh air, he added.

During the meeting, the secretary transport instructed all the relevant officers to make it possible to reduce public transport fares by staying in the field and to take strict action against those who collect excessive fares. No one would ever be allowed to charge more than the fixed fare from the public and action would be taken against the transporters guilty of such abuse as per the law, he added and directed the concerned officers to display the new fares at the bus stands and check the fares on a daily basis. Every necessary action would be taken until the relief of reduction in the prices of petroleum products, he added.