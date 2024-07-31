PTI asked to use parliamentary forum to resolve political issues

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for resolving political issues. The PTI should avoid choosing undemocratic way for addressing political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on past mistakes of PTI, he said that PTI had prepared plan to attack on national institutions on May 9. Today, it seems that PTI had learnt from past mistakes, he observed. He said the PTI should adopt parliamentary and constitutional way to address public interest matters.