Why won’t Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle back to the UK?

Prince Harry will not spare the risk of Meghan Markle’s safety. That’s why the Duke of Sussex is reluctant to bring his wife of six years-with whom he shares son Archie Harrison, 5, and daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, 3-back to the United Kingdom. “It’s still dangerous,” Harry said of the British tabloids’ coverage on the couple in a recent ITV interview, “and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.” He continued, “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.” In fact, Harry believes that “anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press,” which he said further puts Meghan and their kids’ safety at risk. “They pushed me too far,” he noted, explaining why he took Mirror Group Newspapers-which oversees The Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The People-to UK court. “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. But I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.