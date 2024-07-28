Governor Kundi for awareness, joint efforts to control hepatitis

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the need to increase public awareness and joint efforts to control hepatitis.

On World Hepatitis Day, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in his message on Sunday, said that hepatitis remains a significant issue worldwide.

He stressed that eradicating hepatitis requires raising awareness and taking joint measures.

He said that the rising number of patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming and stressed following health safety guidelines is essential for preventing such infectious diseases.

He highlighted that adopting preventive measures is crucial for maintaining good health and a strong body.

The establishment of a healthy society remains one of our top priorities, Faisal Karim Kundi added.

Meanwhile, former provincial assembly member, Malik Tahmas Khan met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. During the meeting, they discussed political and public matters.

The delegation praised the Governor’s efforts to highlight the province’s culture, promote interfaith harmony, and unite political parties on provincial issues, and extended their appreciation to him.

Similarly, former provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Ziaullah Khan Afridi also met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House.

They discussed the issues facing the Peshawar Division and party matters. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that resolving public issues and addressing grievances are among their top priorities.

He highlighted the urgent need to take practical steps to alleviate the province’s difficulties by acting as a bridge between the center and the province.

Tehsil Nazim Daraban Humayoon Khan Miankhel also met with Governor and discussed various problems of the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his condolences on the death of renowned social figure and former bureaucrat Engineer Abdul Wahab Khan from Dera Ismail Khan.

The Governor visited the late engineer’s residence in Peshawar and offered his condolences to his sons, Barrister Tahir Shahab Khan and Goher Khan.