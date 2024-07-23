LeBron James to carry USA flag in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

LeBron James will be the flag-bearer for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics’ opening ceremony in Paris on Friday. The NBA superstar’s fellow Olympians selected the two-time gold medalist to carry the Stars and Stripes.

James, 39, is the first men’s basketball player to receive the honor. Women’s hoops stars Sue Bird (2020) and Dawn Staley (2004) previously carried the flag.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement from London, where Team USA will play its final pre-Olympic exhibition game Monday against Germany.