CDA aims to revolutionize citizen services through digitization

In a significant move towards enhancing citizen convenience and transparency, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is embarking on an ambitious digitization drive.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday presided over a meeting to oversee the progress of various digitization projects.

The authority is set to launch a case management system, offering over 130 services to citizens on their mobile phones.

Additionally, birth and death certificates, property tax, and other municipal functions will be digitized, making it easier for citizens to access these services.

A property management system is also in the works, which will digitize over 85,000 property files.

Furthermore, an App is being developed to provide easy access to CDA services, currently in its trial phase.

The digital parking project is nearing completion, with software ready and hardware expected to arrive by month-end.

To ensure transparency in revenue collection, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the need for a reputable third-party monitor.

The revenue generated from digital parking will be utilized for construction, repair, and renovation of parking locations, ultimately improving facilities for citizens.