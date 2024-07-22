23 brands of bottled water declared unsafe for human consumption

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 23 brands of bottle water unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

For the 2nd quarter of year 2024 (April to June), 209 samples of mineral/bottled water brands were collected from 21 cities and out of which 23 brands were found unsafe for human consumption, said a press release issued here Monday.

Four brands (Aqua Qismat, Vivo Water, Ruyaal Silver, Smart) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, three brands (Still, Starlite Water, Premium Safa Purified Water) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic than the permissible limit, while, one brand (Smart Pure Life) was found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of Potassium.

Fifteen brands (Fijji, Asha Premium Drinking Water, Water Plus Premium Drinking Water, Neo Health Drinking Water, Cliff Water Healthy drinking water, Dream Pure, Samar Indus drinking water, Splash water, Crystal Pure Life, Buxton, Kohinoor, BRO H2O, Oriel, Parwaz Water, Masafi) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

General public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

PCRWR regularly checks and monitors bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results for awareness of public health on quarterly basis.