LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 503 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 294th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 172 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 21 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 294th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 11 agricultural, 01 industrial and 478 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 460,384 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 16.158 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged 45,000 detection units to an electricity pilferer in Chunian; 950 detection units to a power pilferer in Shafique Abad; 29,000 detection units to an electricity thief in Pakpattan; and 15,000 units in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Kanganpur.

During the 294 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 105,386 power connections and 89,810 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 34,370 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 117,242,973 detection units worth Rs 4,213,274,760 to all the power pilferers.

Dismissals: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed two of its officials from service after power theft and corruption charges proved against them.

The company spokesman told media here Saturday that authority concerned dismissed Ghulam Muhammad Lineman Grade-I and Kashif Zaman Meter Reader posted at LESCO’s Cavalry Ground/Tajpura Sub Division after they were proved guilty of the power theft and corruption charges in the departmental inquiry.

He mentioned that according to the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, indiscriminate action against is being taken against consumers and officials involved in corruption/electricity theft.

The CEO says that electricity thieves are enemies of the country and the nation and vowed to eliminate corruption/electricity theft from the LESCO region.

Accidents: At least six persons were killed and 1337 injured in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 641 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 696 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 716 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 467 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 296 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 83 in with 92 victims and at third Multan with 78 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data 1069 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 29 vans, 10 passenger buses, 32 truck and 100 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Overpricing: In a significant move to enforce official prices, price control magistrates have conducted inspections at 3,640 locations, leading to the arrest of 5 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told media on Saturday that 17 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs. 1 million have been imposed for 230 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that price control magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operations in all nine administrative zones of provincial capital and shifted various truck-load to the MCL junk yard. More than 123 temporary encroachment have been cleared while 569 banners and streamers have been removed during the move.

Tree Plantation: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood launched a tree plantation drive at Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) here on Saturday. HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, faculty members and staff were present.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood also laid the foundation brick for the main building facade development and commended the overall infrastructure enhancements, including office renovations, sports facilities upgrades, digital biomatric attendance system, classrooms and computer lab upgrades as well as the overall well being of HCBF faculty and staff. He urged the teachers to plant trees in their surroundings and look after them for a better future.