Pakistan’s relations with neighbors much better than previous times: Rana Afzal

Coordinator to PM Rana Ihsaan Afzal on Thursday that Pakistan’s ties with all neighbors have improved significantly compared to previous times as his government was trying its level best to create “ a balance in relations with all countries” in line with national interests and the prerequisites for peace.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said Pakistan always played an active role in peace and stability in the region, adding, that Pakistan believes in maintaining a “balanced” relationship with all “friendly countries.

He also urged the world countries to work jointly to meet the challenges of climate change, poverty and resolution of conflicts for the restoration of peace. “We want to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue”, he said, adding, we need a continued and uninterrupted dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue which is our only way forward”. Responding to a query, he said that the Prime Minister is trying his level best to strengthen trade and economic relations with Central Asian States, adding, that the government needs to take concrete action to take the friendship of friendly countries to new heights in terms of trade and economic relations.