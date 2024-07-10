Pakistan, Belarus annual bilateral trade hovered around $25-95m in past decade

Ambassador of Republic of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa on Wednesday said the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belarus has varied in the range of $ 25-95 million annually that in the past ten years,

On average, the annual bilateral trade turnover is $50-60 million between two countries, Andrei Metelitsa told APP here.

The Ambassador said that the bilateral trade between Belarus and Pakistan was mutually beneficial. He said that Pakistan had been a traditional market for Belarusian tractors for over 60 years and over the past 10 years, the volume of tractor deliveries has averaged 2500 to 3000 units per year.

In the past few years, 33 regular trucks MAZ and one mining truck BelAZ were supplied to Pakistan, he said.

Andrei Metelitsa said that Belarusian producers of tractors, trucks and other machinery were interested in the Pakistani market. He said that Belarusian companies were interested to continue cooperation with Pakistani partners for supplying tractors, tires, potash fertilizers, baby milk formula, synthetic fiber and yarn to the Pakistani market.

He said that there was also interest in new partnerships for organizing the supply of new groups of goods to Pakistan, such as wood and lumber, tinplate, flax fiber, electric buses, harvesters, high power tractors, mining dump trucks and other goods.

The Belarusian envoy said that on the other hand, Belarusians highly value the quality of Pakistani textiles, sports and leather goods, the reliability of surgical instruments, as well as the unique taste of mangoes, quinoa, tangerines and rice.

The Ambassador said that “I am confident that these and other Pakistani goods will strengthen their position in the Belarusian market.

Replying to a question, he said that in order to promote bilateral trade, a draft of Joint Road Map for bilateral trade facilitation in the next three years was currently being negotiated by both Sides.

Replying to another question, he said that Joint commissions and groups were established for promotion of bilateral cooperation in different spheres. He said that the ‘Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation’ held 6 sessions, including the last one in Minsk in January 2023.

The Ambassador said that the two Sides signed a Protocol as an outcome of the session with measures to enhance trade between Belarus and Pakistan.

The co-chairman of the Belarusian part Viktar Karankevich,Minister of Energy, and the co-chairman of the Pakistani part Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of Trade, are now discussing the dates and agenda of the next session of the Commission which is expected to take place in Islamabad, he informed.

Andrei Metelitsa,said that the Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Cooperation in Science and Technology held four meetings (the last one, in August 2020 via video conferencing).

It was agreed to hold the next, fifth, meeting of the Commission in November 2025, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Working Group on Agriculture held six meetings (the last one – in March 2023 in online format).

He said that the Joint Working Group on Industrial Cooperation held four meetings (the last one – in October 2023 in online format).

The Belarusian envoy said that Joint working group on cooperation in the field of health and pharmaceuticals held two meetings (the last one – in December 2022 in online format).

Meanwhile talking to the APP, he said that this year is a special one for Belarus and for our bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

He said that in 2024, Belarus celebrates the 80th anniversary of its liberation from the Nazi invaders and the 3rd of July, Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, is the day of liberation of our capital, Minsk, in 1944.

The Ambassador said that turning to bilateral relations, Belarus considers Pakistan as a valuable and reliable partner in outh Asia and in the Muslim world. In 2024, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and since 1994, more than 80 bilateral documents, including 13 international treaties, have been signed, he said.