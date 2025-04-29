PMD forecasts rainfall for Sindh amid ongoing heatwave

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in parts of Sindh from May 2 to May 3. This will be caused by a western weather system moving across the country. The system is expected to impact the northern regions and bring isolated showers to Sindh in early May.

However, despite the rain forecast, the ongoing heatwave will persist in Sindh. Karachi, in particular, is likely to experience hot, humid conditions along with strong winds in the next 48 hours. The PMD has advised the public to stay cautious, drink plenty of water, and avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon.

The PMD also predicts hot and dry weather in most parts of Pakistan over the next 12 hours. Central and southern regions, in particular, are expected to face very hot conditions during this period. The heat will continue to affect daily life in these areas.

As of this morning, temperatures in major cities were recorded as follows: Islamabad 17°C, Lahore 27°C, Karachi 29°C, Peshawar 19°C, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 18°C, Gilgit 13°C, and Murree 16°C.