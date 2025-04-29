Hasan Ali credits fitness and focus for strong PSL 10 performance

Hasan Ali is leading the bowling charts for Karachi Kings in PSL 10 with 13 wickets in six matches. He expressed pride in his performance and said helping his team win matches brings him great joy.

The 30-year-old fast bowler said refining his bowling basics, along with a better fitness routine and diet, has boosted his form. He also mentioned that he hasn’t made major changes but stayed consistent with hard work.

As Karachi Kings’ vice-captain, Hasan said he is honored to have the role. He praised teammate David Warner for guiding young players and lifting the team’s spirit. He also thanked the PCB for bringing Warner to the league.

Reflecting on a recent loss, Hasan admitted the team relaxed too early. However, he is looking forward to the upcoming clash against Lahore Qalandars and hopes for strong support from fans.