Israeli families urge return of loved ones’ remains from Gaza

Israeli families are pleading for the return of the bodies of hostages killed and held by Hamas in Gaza. Their appeal comes just before Israel marks Memorial Day to honor fallen soldiers and victims of attacks.

Authorities say Hamas still holds 24 living hostages and the remains of about 35 others. Families fear their loved ones won’t receive proper burials, which they consider vital for closure. “Every moment that passes decreases the chance we can bring them back,” said Meital Weiss.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza continues with over 51,000 reported dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel has tightened its blockade, cutting off aid while its forces control more than half of Gaza.

In another development, tear gas entered a UN-run school in east Jerusalem as Israeli police clashed in the Shuafat refugee camp. Children were forced to flee inside, with no immediate comment from police.